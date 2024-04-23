Who Is Gladiator? The Powers & One Weird Weakness Of X-Men '97's Cosmic Superman

"X-Men '97" went to space in Season 1, Episode 6 – "Lifedeath – Part 2," with the show revealing that Charles Xavier, previously believed to be dead after reaching his supposed end in the original "X-Men: The Animated Series," is alive, well, and living in the Shi-Ar Empire. In showcasing the Shi'ar, including Professor X's soon-to-be wife Lilandra, audiences also met one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe: Gladiator, a key member of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard. However, despite having incredible abilities and being one of Marvel's analogs to Superman, the character has a surprising weakness: if his confidence drops, his powers weaken or disappear.

The Marvel Universe is filled with characters who are inspired by and borrow different elements from Superman. From Sentry, who has the "power of a million exploding suns," to Hyperion, who has similar powers to the Man of Steel and leads Marvel's Justice League-like team, the Squadron Supreme, to Blue Marvel, who also parallels Superman's powers and origin story, but is reframed through the lens of being a Black man during the 1960s. But Gladiator is unique among Marvel's supermen.

One of Marvel's oldest Superman equivalents, debuting in "The Uncanny X-Men" #107 (created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum), Gladiator is a member of the Strontian race who became a warrior for the Shi'ar Empire, using his super strength and other abilities to become one of its greatest weapons. The hero has blue skin, a tall, black mohawk, and a variety of powers that pack a serious punch. But, as several stories have revealed, Gladiator's wavering confidence can reduce the Superman-esque hero into a much weaker threat than he typically is.