The Watchmen Character Tom Cruise Wanted To Play, According To Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder's "Watchmen" flick could have looked drastically different if Tom Cruise played one key role. One of the most divisive films in Snyder's filmography, "Watchmen" didn't have a huge A-list cast, despite boasting a budget north of $130 million– rare for a blockbuster of its caliber. However, if Snyder had gotten his wish, Cruise, Hollywood's last great action star, would have had a pivotal role in the superhero flick. While speaking with Josh Horowitz for "Happy Sad Confused," the director revealed that he wanted the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor for Ozymandias, a role that didn't interest the actor. "Tom wanted to play Rorschach, which obviously he could have done, but we had Jackie [Earle Haley] already, and Jackie's unbelievable."

The role of Ozymandias ultimately went to Matthew Goode, a rising actor at the time. It's interesting how Cruise, known for his mostly safe and calculated roles, was interested in playing Rorschach, one of the most complicated and devious characters in the "Watchmen" mythos. Rorschach is also masked for most of his scenes, meaning audiences wouldn't have seen Cruise's face for most of the film's runtime. For what it's worth, Haley was praised for his nefarious turn as Rorschach, with /Film commending his performance in an 8.5/10 review of "Watchmen" in 2009.

While it's hard to imagine anyone other than Haley stepping into the shoes of Rorschach, Snyder does think Cruise could have been an interesting addition to the roster. "I certainly would have considered Tom in retrospect, if I hadn't had Jackie," Snyder told Horowitz.