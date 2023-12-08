Zack Snyder Got A Surprising Phone Call From Tom Cruise Thanks To 300

It turns out that Tom Cruise is a Zack Snyder fan.

One of the most beloved contemporary filmmakers working today, Zack Snyder is no stranger to receiving praise (and immense criticism). From his legion of fans on social media to his various collaborators, Snyder has always been heralded as one of the most prolific voices in American cinema. The filmmaker most notably received praise from Christopher Nolan, who told The Hollywood Reporter that he found Snyder's "Watchmen" to be ahead of its time. Even "Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron once said that Snyder inspired him. With so many heavyweights taking time to praise the director, is it surprising to learn that Tom Cruise, arguably the last movie star, has joined in on the hype train?

In a recent profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder revealed that the "Mission: Impossible" actor called him in 2007 to congratulate him on the opening weekend numbers for "300," his sophomore directorial debut. The $60 million film, based on Frank Miller's comic of the same name, debuted to a whopping $70.8 million, setting a March record. Cruise had called the director on Sunday morning after weekend projections had come in. Shortly after Cruise's congratulatory call, Warner Bros.' Alan Horn rang up the director to tell him about the successful debut. "I was like, 'Oh, Tom already told me,'" the future "Man of Steel" director remembered saying at the time. "300" would eventually go on to gross over $454 million worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.