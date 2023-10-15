The Infamous 'Star Trek Actress Case' - How Chase Masterson Fought Online Abuse

Sadly, the internet has made it far easier to harass women, famous or otherwise. Chase Masterson, whose legal name is Christianne Carafano, knows this all too well and has taken steps to prevent others from experiencing what she went through.

For background, Masterson is probably best known for portraying Leeta in over a dozen episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," which ran in the 1990s. She'd end up reprising the role for a Season 4 episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks." However, coming off the fame of "Deep Space Nine," Masterson found herself in the middle of a false internet profile. In 1999, according to Case Briefs, someone created a fake profile of Masterson for Matchmaker.com, an online dating service. In addition to including sexually suggestive material, the profile also included an email address, and as stated, "Upon sending an email to this address, one would get an automatic response stating 'You think you are the right one? Proof it!!', and provided [Masterson]'s home address and telephone number."

Through this, Masterson received numerous sexually explicit messages through phone and email, including some threats. To protect herself and her son, Masterson had to flee her home for several months, living in hotels during this time. She managed to get the profile removed from the website, and she followed through by filing a lawsuit against the proprietor of the website, Metrosplash.com, Inc., alleging "invasion of privacy, misappropriation of the right of publicity, defamation, and negligence." The media dubbed the suit the "Star Trek actress case," and while it may not have played out in Masterson's favor, she's worked tirelessly to help others.