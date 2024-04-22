Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Has Two Major Problems With James Bond

"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson doesn't appear to be in the running to play James Bond — and what's more, he doesn't care.

Ritchson, who plays Jack Reacher — a retired police major in the U.S. Army who slowly gets involved with local small town cops to help bring in shady characters — spoke to Entertainment Weekly and explained how he really feels about the famous British character. Apparently, he's not wild about the way Bond treats women ... and he also thinks the entire franchise could stand to try a few different things.

After telling the outlet that he loves playing Jack Reacher and that Jack already feels like an American take on James Bond, Ritchson continued, "I love those larger-than-life, over-the-top action thrillers and spy movies and the heists that are smart and ahead of the audience. That's really great, but I feel like Bond, to me personally — people are going to hate me for saying this — I love Bond, but I feel like it's all a little misogynistic and predictable at this point."

In fact, Ritchson thinks that Jack Reacher is what James Bond could be if the character had evolved ... and thinks that his series may just be a new frontier for spy thrillers.