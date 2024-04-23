How Zack Snyder Really Feels About James Gunn's Superman Reboot
Audiences might be chiming in regularly with their thoughts on James Gunn's upcoming take on Superman, but one opinion that would undoubtedly incite interest from the DC fanbase is from the director who last tackled the Man of Steel. After finally parting ways with Superman and the Justice League in 2021 to make way for his Netflix-based franchise, "Rebel Moon," Zack Snyder has been asked to share his thoughts on the film reboot that's on the way. And while some might have been hoping for controversy, he had nothing but the best wishes for Gunn and his adventure with The Last Son of Krypton.
Snyder has been spilling the beans about his time in the DC Extended Universe now that he's no longer involved, including the time he met with Leonardo DiCaprio for the huge "Superman" villain role of Lex Luthor before it went to Jesse Eisenberg. Speaking to CBR, the director of "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and his cut of "Justice League" had high hopes for where the DCU is heading under Gunn's guidance.
"You know, I'm a pretty open book," Snyder said when giving his thoughts on the incoming Superman reboot. "I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence and mythologically correct, then I'm down. I'm in. Let's see what happens. I'm pretty excited [...] I mean, we're going to get Superman pretty soon, so we'll see what that's like."
James Gunn has had support from Zack Snyder since the beginning
It's a funny coincidence that the two most recent filmmakers who'll have brought Superman to the screen worked together on an acclaimed project way back when that sent their careers on the paths they're currently on. In the list of Zack Snyder movies ranked worst to best according to Rotten Tomatoes, the James Gunn-penned "Dawn of the Dead" still stands as Snyder's best-reviewed film. It makes sense, then, that when it was announced that Gunn and Peter Safran were taking over cinematic control of the DC Universe, the "Rebel Moon" creator gave his old collaborator a congratulatory call.
In 2023, during the push from fans for Warner Bros. to sell the Snyderverse to Netflix, Gunn responded to people supporting the fan-fueled campaign by saying that Snyder had no interest in returning to his interpretation of the DC Universe. Gunn told one fan on X, "Zack hasn't expressed any interest and seems happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)." Responding to another fan, Gunn said, "He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world-building he's doing."
