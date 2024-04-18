Zack Snyder Met With Leonardo DiCaprio For A Huge Superman Villain Role

Throughout his career, Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in some great movies and worked with cinema's most celebrated auteurs. However, the actor has resisted the allure of superhero movies — but it's not from a lack of trying on Hollywood's part. Zack Snyder recently revealed that he had discussions with the Oscar-winning actor about starring in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," saying that it was a productive meeting, even if their talks didn't lead to the pair working together.

Speaking on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the director recalled approaching the A-list star to play Lex Luthor in the DCEU blockbuster. "Leonardo DiCaprio, I talked to about it... He had a lot of great ideas, actually, just in the meeting. I think in the end he was like, 'Eh, you know, I don't know,'" Snyder said. "But he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character."

Ultimately, Jesse Eisenberg was cast as Superman's iconic nemesis, and the rest is history. In the end, DiCaprio probably made the right decision, as "Batman v Superman" was a critical bomb; however, it's possible that he simply isn't keen on starring in any superhero movies. After all, he's advised other actors to resist the allure of spandex.