Marvel's X-Men '97 Has A Secret Nod To Zack Snyder's Superman

While some people are inclined to believe there's a rivalry between Marvel and DC, it didn't stop "X-Men '97" from paying tribute to "Man of Steel in Episode 6 — "Lifedeath — Pt. 2." The moment in question sees Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) regain her powers and blast her way out of the Advesary's (Sealy-Smith) lair before taking to the sky and celebrating her triumph. It's a powerful scene, but Superman (Henry Cavill) did it first.

Responding to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), fired "X-Men '97" creator Beau DeMayo confirmed that the sequence is a nod to Superman's first flight in "Man of Steel." The scene in Zack Snyder's movie is similar in that it depicts a superhero getting comfortable with their powers during a period of uncertainty, so it's a fitting homage. The tributes didn't end there, as Storm also strikes a pose reminiscent of Superman's Jesus stance in "Man of Steel" afterward.

DeMayo worked with Cavill on Netflix's "The Witcher," so the "Man of Steel" tributes could have been his way of celebrating his old friend's career. Regardless of the scene's intention, it's gone down well with fans of "X-Men '97" and Snyder's film.