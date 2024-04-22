Marvel's X-Men '97 Has A Secret Nod To Zack Snyder's Superman
While some people are inclined to believe there's a rivalry between Marvel and DC, it didn't stop "X-Men '97" from paying tribute to "Man of Steel in Episode 6 — "Lifedeath — Pt. 2." The moment in question sees Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) regain her powers and blast her way out of the Advesary's (Sealy-Smith) lair before taking to the sky and celebrating her triumph. It's a powerful scene, but Superman (Henry Cavill) did it first.
Responding to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), fired "X-Men '97" creator Beau DeMayo confirmed that the sequence is a nod to Superman's first flight in "Man of Steel." The scene in Zack Snyder's movie is similar in that it depicts a superhero getting comfortable with their powers during a period of uncertainty, so it's a fitting homage. The tributes didn't end there, as Storm also strikes a pose reminiscent of Superman's Jesus stance in "Man of Steel" afterward.
DeMayo worked with Cavill on Netflix's "The Witcher," so the "Man of Steel" tributes could have been his way of celebrating his old friend's career. Regardless of the scene's intention, it's gone down well with fans of "X-Men '97" and Snyder's film.
Fans react to X-Men '97's Man of Steel homage
Zack Snyder's movies always inspire polarizing reactions, and his take on Superman is especially divisive. However, "Man of Steel" has a passionate fan base, many of whom were delighted to see the film honored on "X-Men '97." As X user @GodsBackFat wrote, "'Man Of Steel' is a great movie and IS the best live-action Superman movie. So I can understand why the creator of the 'X-Men '97' would be inspired by it."
Meanwhile, X's @FreakySatoshi noted that "X-Men '97" isn't the first time Marvel has borrowed from Snyder's opus. "The best post-'Endgame' MCU project ('X-Men '97') and the most underrated ('Eternals') both used 'Man of Steel' as reference points. 'Man of Steel' is officially GOATED." Director Chloe Zhao has been open about "Man of Steel" inspiring "Eternals," especially regarding Ikaris (Richard Madden), who's essentially the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Superman.
Of course, this isn't the first time the series has included Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to dissect. Beau DeMayo even has a cameo on "X-Men '97," ensuring that he'll be forever immortalized in the project he was unceremoniously fired from.