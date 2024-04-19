A Blue Bloods Series Regular Finally Had A Reagan Family Dinner & It's A Big Deal
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 6 — "Shadowland"
When you're not a Reagan, joining one of their Sunday night dinners is a big rite of passage. It means you're one of the family — like Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) partner, Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez), or the gruff-but-lovable Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa). But this family friend made his very first appearance at the family dinner table in "Shadowland" – and as Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) himself says, it's been a long time coming.
During the episode — while Maria and Danny are off clashing over her ex-partner, leaving Danny annoyed — Frank finds himself helping his longtime friend, the very familiar DCPI Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) when a neighbor of Moore's has her car impounded as part of an investigation. It's been stuck for over six weeks labeled as evidence. Frank finds himself cutting through red tape for his friend — a prospect that proves rather more complicated than any of them expected. When it's over, Moore finds himself breaking bread for the first time with the Reagans. Danny wonders what in the world he's doing there. "Well, A: It is long overdue, and B...," Frank says before trailing off.
But Garrett's presence at the family's dinner isn't purely a gesture of gratitude on Frank's part. It turns out he's there to support another member of the Reagan family with something special.
Garrett Moore's helping another generation of Reagans make it to college
It turns out that Garrett Moore has another reason to be at the Reagan family dinner in "Shadowland." He reveals to the family that he's helping Danny's son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) figure out his college presentation for his graphic arts course. While the whole family is dismissive of Sean's interest in his elective, it seems he's a Reagan with an artistic bent, as he created a comic book with his family as superheroes. Sean has a bit of anxiety about public speaking, and he's hoping to avoid a big mistake. Moore thusly sets about trying to put him through a mini-presentation to help him explain why he's chosen that medium for his family portrait. While the rest of the Reagans are flattered that Sean thinks of them as superheroes, they still don't quite approve of his artistic leanings.
Moore will apparently carry on being the squad's publicist – and Gregory Jbara will remain a vital part of the drama's cast. He found himself on "Blue Bloods" thanks to a close connection to Tom Selleck. "He and I had met doing the movie In and Out. Back then, he goes, "I really think you're talented, I do produce a lot of television, and I'm really going to try and hire you every chance I get,'" Jbara told Theatremania in 2011. Selleck was a man of his word, and Jbara soon found himself with a solid role on television — the third role Selleck helped him get. It's clear that loyalty's paid off, and the result is that Jbara and Selleck are as close in real life as Garrett Moore and Frank Reagan are onscreen.