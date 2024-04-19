A Blue Bloods Series Regular Finally Had A Reagan Family Dinner & It's A Big Deal

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 6 — "Shadowland"

When you're not a Reagan, joining one of their Sunday night dinners is a big rite of passage. It means you're one of the family — like Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) partner, Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez), or the gruff-but-lovable Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa). But this family friend made his very first appearance at the family dinner table in "Shadowland" – and as Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) himself says, it's been a long time coming.

During the episode — while Maria and Danny are off clashing over her ex-partner, leaving Danny annoyed — Frank finds himself helping his longtime friend, the very familiar DCPI Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) when a neighbor of Moore's has her car impounded as part of an investigation. It's been stuck for over six weeks labeled as evidence. Frank finds himself cutting through red tape for his friend — a prospect that proves rather more complicated than any of them expected. When it's over, Moore finds himself breaking bread for the first time with the Reagans. Danny wonders what in the world he's doing there. "Well, A: It is long overdue, and B...," Frank says before trailing off.

But Garrett's presence at the family's dinner isn't purely a gesture of gratitude on Frank's part. It turns out he's there to support another member of the Reagan family with something special.