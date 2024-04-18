Why Blue Bloods' Danny Reagan Was So Annoyed At Baez In Season 14, Episode 6

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 6 – "Shadowland"

Things have been getting a little hot in New York City, and it's not the upcoming summer season. It looks like "Blue Bloods" might just be foreshadowing that get-together of a lifetime, one fans have been yearning for — and one that actors involved with the show have been on the fence about for some time.

A supernatural twist seems imminent in "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 6, "Shadowland." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), are confronted by a case involving a little girl whose parents stand accused of neglecting her. It turns out they might have a connection to voodoo practitioners. Maria calls in her old partner, Detective Wesley Pierre (Jason Tottenham), to help with the case. It's immediately pretty clear that Wesley and Maria have a warm rapport, and Danny becomes vibrantly jealous of Pierre's expertise and how Maria enjoys his company. Whether it's favoring her with a customized cup of coffee or hanging out with her after the case is solved, Danny is clearly miffed by Pierre's presence – and mad that his partner wants to spend time with him.

Ironically, Maria expresses some jealousy of her own toward Danny's former partner Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) whenever pops back up to help Danny with a case. Might this mutual jealousy signal something? Both Wahlberg and Ramirez are on the record about whether or not their characters should finally get together.