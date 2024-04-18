Why Blue Bloods' Danny Reagan Was So Annoyed At Baez In Season 14, Episode 6
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 6 – "Shadowland"
Things have been getting a little hot in New York City, and it's not the upcoming summer season. It looks like "Blue Bloods" might just be foreshadowing that get-together of a lifetime, one fans have been yearning for — and one that actors involved with the show have been on the fence about for some time.
A supernatural twist seems imminent in "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 6, "Shadowland." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), are confronted by a case involving a little girl whose parents stand accused of neglecting her. It turns out they might have a connection to voodoo practitioners. Maria calls in her old partner, Detective Wesley Pierre (Jason Tottenham), to help with the case. It's immediately pretty clear that Wesley and Maria have a warm rapport, and Danny becomes vibrantly jealous of Pierre's expertise and how Maria enjoys his company. Whether it's favoring her with a customized cup of coffee or hanging out with her after the case is solved, Danny is clearly miffed by Pierre's presence – and mad that his partner wants to spend time with him.
Ironically, Maria expresses some jealousy of her own toward Danny's former partner Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) whenever pops back up to help Danny with a case. Might this mutual jealousy signal something? Both Wahlberg and Ramirez are on the record about whether or not their characters should finally get together.
Donnie Wahlberg might be alright with Baez and Danny getting together -- at least toward the end of the series
The actors behind Danny Reagan and Maria Baez have had mixed feelings about their characters getting together over the years. Marisa Ramirez told TV Insider in 2023 that she fears Maria and Danny getting together will kill their professional harmony. "It's really tough. They're just so great as work partners and, as you know from the Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) storyline, once they become personally entangled, it became very difficult. So Maria and Danny may not even be allowed to work as partners anymore. And I think that's where they're happiest, getting to spend the day working together. I know that fans do want that romance, but I think it's more fun to just kind of tease whether we can go there or not," she said.
Donnie Wahlberg's opinion usually aligns with Ramirez's, and he said so during a 2021 appearance on "The Talk," citing Eddie and Jamie's marriage. "If they start a relationship, we won't have scenes together, and then I'll miss my friend." Yet he seems to be coming around on the topic, judging from the tweet he made while "Shadowland" was airing. "He [Danny] is not pleased," the actor noted, adding red and blue heart emoji.
The comment got fans following Wahlberg's account aflutter, but "Blue Bloods" fans still can't seem to agree on whether the relationship should develop into a romance. While some viewers might not want Danny and Baez to get together, it remains up in the air as to which direction the twosome's union will fall.