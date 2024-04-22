Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot May Still Feature A Male Silver Surfer

When the world got its first look at the MCU's Fantastic Four, the biggest takeaway was that the film isn't set in the present. Shortly after, a "Fantastic Four" rumor explained the Marvel reboot's 1960 setting; it's not the '60s from the main timeline but from a different dimension. As a result, this could mean that while Garner's character might be the Silver Surfer in their reality, whoever ends up being Norrin Radd could be the one on Earth-616, where Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and other heroes call home.

With this in mind, there's every chance that by the end of the superteam's debut, they may find themselves flung into Earth-616 permanently and, therefore, leave behind one Silver Surfer (Shalla-Bal) in place of a new one (Norinn Radd). It's all very bonkers but fitting for the Fantastic Four, who regularly wander in and out of alternate dimensions. Having the same happen on-screen wouldn't be a push. We are in the Multiverse Saga, after all. We'll have to see which surfer we meet when "Fantastic Four" arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

To learn more about Marvel's favorite family's upcoming arrival, check out everything we know so far about the release date, cast, plot, and more for "Fantastic Four."