Mariska Hargitay's Viral Law & Order On-Set Moment Has Olivia Benson Fans Going Wild
Mariska Hargitay, long-time star of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," performed a heroic act in real life on April 10 while filming an episode of the beloved procedural.
According to outlets like People Magazine, Hargitay, who plays squad Captain Olivia Benson, was shooting a scene in Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park — alongside her co-star Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola — when a little girl came up to her asking for help. Hargitay, as it happens, was in "uniform," and the child mistook her for a real police officer ... which led to Hargitay helping the girl find her mother. The two had been separated in the park, so the girl went up to a woman who she thought was an NYPD cop, and according to the witness who spoke to the outlet, she was "completely oblivious" to the cameras, crew, and Ice-T.
The child was ultimately reunited with her mother, making Hargitay a hero on-screen and off. The actress actually gave People a perfect quote before the landmark 25th season of the series premiered, which feels even more relevant now. "We've been on a parallel journey," she said of herself and Olivia. "There's a thing: WWOBD, 'What would Olivia Benson do?' The fans would always talk about it, and one day it hit me. I also have those moments where I've sort of slipped into her. If there's a crisis, I just take over and lead like that. Being strong and fearless. It's sort of this perfect feminist story."
Fans are going wild for Mariska Hargitay's real-life heroics
Olivia Benson — and by extension, Mariska Hargitay herself — has a pretty fervent fanbase, so it's unsurprising that fans are taking to social media to praise the actress' real-life heroism. On X (formerly known as Twitter), user @Anna_Snackz made an extremely solid point: "it's actually so important for kids to know that if they're ever lost in a crowd they should look around for Mariska Hargitay." @Jeremy_Baker, meanwhile, pointed out that this would make a perfect storyline for the actual show: "Mariska Hargitay stopped filming while on location for 'Law & Order SVU' because a lost child mistook her for a real police office. She spent 20 minutes helping the child get reunited with her family. If I'm the director, I keep filming. That's tonight's episode."
User @selinameyer joked, "mariska hargitay clocking into do a double shift last week," and @NotSoNiceville agreed that Hargitay should be depended on for assistance at all times: "I would probably also go to Mariska Hargitay for help." @LewisJohnY2 agreed, saying, "This kid has the right idea, I'd trust Mariska Hargitay with my life."
Clearly, Mariska Hargitay is a hero on and off-camera — the actress has also been a powerful force against real-life sexual assault and abuse, even creating the Joyful Heart Foundation to help survivors who have experienced that trauma. Helping a lost child locate her mom is just one of the incredible things Hargitay has done while cameras aren't rolling ... and it's safe to say Olivia Benson would have done the same.