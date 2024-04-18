Mariska Hargitay's Viral Law & Order On-Set Moment Has Olivia Benson Fans Going Wild

Mariska Hargitay, long-time star of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," performed a heroic act in real life on April 10 while filming an episode of the beloved procedural.

According to outlets like People Magazine, Hargitay, who plays squad Captain Olivia Benson, was shooting a scene in Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park — alongside her co-star Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola — when a little girl came up to her asking for help. Hargitay, as it happens, was in "uniform," and the child mistook her for a real police officer ... which led to Hargitay helping the girl find her mother. The two had been separated in the park, so the girl went up to a woman who she thought was an NYPD cop, and according to the witness who spoke to the outlet, she was "completely oblivious" to the cameras, crew, and Ice-T.

The child was ultimately reunited with her mother, making Hargitay a hero on-screen and off. The actress actually gave People a perfect quote before the landmark 25th season of the series premiered, which feels even more relevant now. "We've been on a parallel journey," she said of herself and Olivia. "There's a thing: WWOBD, 'What would Olivia Benson do?' The fans would always talk about it, and one day it hit me. I also have those moments where I've sort of slipped into her. If there's a crisis, I just take over and lead like that. Being strong and fearless. It's sort of this perfect feminist story."