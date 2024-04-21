Why Kevin Costner Turned Down Chris Hemsworth For One Of His Movies

No one can stop Kevin Costner. Not even, it seems, Thor himself.

Following an interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting "Transformers One" (which has just unleashed its first trailer), Chris Hemsworth revealed that once upon a time, he came close to working with Costner, who was planning to direct an untitled project that the Marvel star really liked the sound of. That is, until he got bumped out of consideration for the lead role by Costner casting ... Costner. "There was a movie, a script that I'd read and loved and was like, 'I want to get that,' and then someone said, 'Kevin Costner has that [role],'" Hemsworth explained. It didn't sound like there were any hard feelings over the decision, but it remains a missed opportunity to check off Hemsworth's dream collaborator list. "I'd love [to have] him as a director. I was like, 'Goddamnit!' [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, 'I'm doing it, kid.' Didn't work. I didn't get the part."

The role would've cast Hemsworth as a horsewrangler in what he detailed as a "small story about a man and a woman." The project appears to remain a bit further down the line for Costner, who is heading full swing into his four-part film series, "Horizon: An American Saga" (the trailer for which shows the Western epic is a far cry from "Yellowstone"). As for Costner's reason for claiming the part for himself in the unnamed project, well, he sees age as nothing but a number.