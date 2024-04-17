Marina Squerciati's Chicago PD Season 11 Finale Photo Spoils Two Huge Returns
Contains spoilers for "Chicago PD" Season 11
As one of America's favorite dramas gets closer to wrapping its latest season, "Chicago PD" stalwart Marina Squerciati's April 11 Instagram post indicates that she's looking forward to the upcoming break. But something else has been revealed by her on-set photograph — the fact that two infrequently-seen characters appear to be back for the conclusion of Season 11. In addition to series regulars Benjamin Levy Aguilar, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, and Patrick John Flueger, the image also includes Bojana Novakovic, who's appeared twice as Josephine Petrovic during Season 11, and Sara Bues, who has recurred on the series as ASA Nina Chapman for nine episodes thus far.
That hints that there's more ahead for the brand-new Petrovic, who is part of Chicago's Special Victims Unit and has been helping Hailey Upton (Spiridakos) investigate a series of crimes related to younger victims. During her most recent appearance in Season 11, Episode 8, "On Paper," Hailey finds out that Petrovic has a drinking problem, hinting at unplumbed depths to the character that might be explored further.
Chapman, meanwhile, has popped up in "Chicago PD" from Season 9 through Season 11, appearing as necessary to help prosecute various criminals. There's no word at press time about what each actor will be doing in these final episodes, but fans hope at least one more cast member will make a significant return to escort another familiar face offscreen.
Fans hope Jay Halstead will pop up one more time
Though his return hasn't been confirmed yet, audiences are hopeful that Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) may make one last appearance on the show to help shepherd Hailey Upton offscreen. Tracy Spiridakos had previously announced that she will exit "Chicago PD" at the end of Season 11, and fans are hoping that Halstead — who left during Season 10 — will come back to give her a reason to depart Chicago.
Some hints that this might happen surfaced in a post on Soffer's Instagram on April 11. The actor has been directing an episode of the show, and fan comments on the post are laden with pleas for his return. While some fans think Upstead should have remained friends, they might just get their happily ever after. But the future remains up in the air.
As for the other big "Chicago PD" romance, Marina Squerciati hopes that there's more ahead for Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). "One episode is not enough!" said angiecheermom, referring to "Safe Harbor," in which the couple gets engaged, in the comments of Squerciati's Instagram post. "TOTALLY AGREE," the actor replied. Squerciati is a huge proponent of the Bruzek relationship, to the point of promising fans of the couple that they will never be separated again. Fans will have to keep waiting to see how their engagement plays out — and if they make it down the aisle.