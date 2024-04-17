Marina Squerciati's Chicago PD Season 11 Finale Photo Spoils Two Huge Returns

Contains spoilers for "Chicago PD" Season 11

As one of America's favorite dramas gets closer to wrapping its latest season, "Chicago PD" stalwart Marina Squerciati's April 11 Instagram post indicates that she's looking forward to the upcoming break. But something else has been revealed by her on-set photograph — the fact that two infrequently-seen characters appear to be back for the conclusion of Season 11. In addition to series regulars Benjamin Levy Aguilar, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, and Patrick John Flueger, the image also includes Bojana Novakovic, who's appeared twice as Josephine Petrovic during Season 11, and Sara Bues, who has recurred on the series as ASA Nina Chapman for nine episodes thus far.

That hints that there's more ahead for the brand-new Petrovic, who is part of Chicago's Special Victims Unit and has been helping Hailey Upton (Spiridakos) investigate a series of crimes related to younger victims. During her most recent appearance in Season 11, Episode 8, "On Paper," Hailey finds out that Petrovic has a drinking problem, hinting at unplumbed depths to the character that might be explored further.

Chapman, meanwhile, has popped up in "Chicago PD" from Season 9 through Season 11, appearing as necessary to help prosecute various criminals. There's no word at press time about what each actor will be doing in these final episodes, but fans hope at least one more cast member will make a significant return to escort another familiar face offscreen.