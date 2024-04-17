Daniela Ruah Clarified Her NCIS Future After Kensi Blye's Return In Episode 1000

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21, Episode 7 — "A Thousand Yards"

The "NCIS" world is wide-ranging, and crossovers have become common between the properties. The mothership series pulled out all the stops for its 1,000th episode, and aside from a montage featuring most branches of the "NCIS" universe, there were cameo appearances from "NCIS: Hawai'i" lead Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Daniela Ruah's Kensi Blye from "NCIS: Los Angeles." Both women are called together to help with a matter of intelligence that might threaten Air Force One and the president of the United States.

The quick cameos have audiences wondering if there might be more of Kensi in Ruah's future. The actor — who's been on the sets of both "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" as a director during 2024 — is keeping the door to Kensi's future wide open. "I think I'll cross any of those bridges when they come," she admitted to TV Insider. "I don't have an answer for you right now, to be honest with you. I think it all depends. It just depends on a lot of stuff." Ruah also declared that it would be important for her to know about the storyline and see if it's appropriate for Kensi before saying yes.

While Ruah appears to be all about planning out any further appearances by Kensi within the "NCIS" world, her cameo proved to be quickly decided upon — and completed while she was on another set related to the franchise.