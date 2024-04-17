What Happened To Patrick Swayze? Inside The Tragic Death Of The Hollywood Actor

Patrick Swayze starred in many great movies, some of which are standing the test of time as bona fide classics. The "Dirty Dancing" and "Road House" star's career was tragically cut short in 2009 when he died due to complications from pancreatic cancer. The actor was 57 years old at the time of his passing, and his love of his craft was strong until his final days.

Swayze was diagnosed at the beginning of 2008, shortly after filming the pilot episode of "The Beast." He then checked into the Stanford University Medical Center for treatment, where he received chemotherapy and got put on an experimental drug called Vatalanib in an attempt to stop the cancer from spreading. He was hospitalized with pneumonia in 2009, and doctors learned that the cancer had moved into his liver. The actor passed away in September of that year, surrounded by his family.

Despite having insurmountable obstacles to contend with, Swayze continued to go to work and appear in the public eye. Furthermore, he used his platform to spread awareness for cancer research and treatments.