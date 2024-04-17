The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Review: The Best & Worst Of Guy Ritchie In One Thrill-Ride

When you see the trailers for "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," it's hard to avoid a certain sense of déjà vu. There's certainly no escaping the comparisons to "Inglourious Basterds," although "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" is based on an actual World War II mission rather than one of Quentin Tarantino's revenge fantasies. As far as espionage films go, it's a somewhat clumsy one, crafted competently but without much flair. And as is perhaps par for the course with Guy Ritchie films, some of its cast members acquit themselves far better than others, and things only really start to heat up when Ritchie is allowed to get to the action.

It's the early years of World War II, and Great Britain is in dire straits. The United States hasn't yet joined the war, and England's efforts to fight Germany are severely hampered by the Nazi U-Boat technology that allows them to control large swathes of the Atlantic Ocean around Europe and Africa. Winston Churchill (played by Rory Kinnear in dough-faced makeup so thick he looks like he's wearing a Churchill mask from Spirit Halloween) is facing heavy pressure to both step down as prime minister and make an agreement with Hitler to prevent Britain's complete destruction. It's a bad scene, you guys. So he and a few select allies in his war rooms come up with a Hail Mary scheme to launch a huge blow against the Germans.

There's a ship called the Duchessa floating in the harbor of the Spanish-controlled island Fernando Po off the coast of Africa. It contains a huge quantity of supplies essential for the fueling of German submarines, so it stands to reason that if the ship sunk along with all those valuable war goods, it would destroy Germany's naval superiority in the Atlantic — at least long enough for the Americans to enter the war. To that end, they launch an unsanctioned mission called Operation Postmaster with a ragtag group of miscreants whose unique set of skills make them the perfect fit for the job.