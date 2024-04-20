Why Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Had To Stand Up For Herself Against A Photographer

Sometimes, it takes a firm gesture to set a strong precedent. One thing you might not know about "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham is that she managed to do just that when a paparazzi member got a little too familiar with her on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards on April 14.

Responding to calls that she "show [them] leg," the actress responds with a firm rejoinder. "Oh my God, you'd never say that to a man. Don't be a d*** otherwise I'll move off. Don't say 'show me leg.' No." With that, she firmly walks down the carpet, the audience cheering her on. The footage of the incident — captured by a fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter – shows Waddingham's obvious displeasure at the comment.

The BBC noted that Waddingham continued to have words with other members of the press further down the red carpet, declaring, "have some manners." The actor would go on to perform at the Oliviers that night, opening the awards ceremony by accompanying pianist Joe Stilgoe on a rendition of the standard "Anything Goes." While the rest of the night came off smoothly and without any further incident, the red carpet brouhaha did claim some attention from the audience at home, with the incident going viral on X, garnering over 2 million views in its original posting. But Waddingham's fans, including the person who took the footage, are standing behind her.