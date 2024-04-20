Why Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Had To Stand Up For Herself Against A Photographer
Sometimes, it takes a firm gesture to set a strong precedent. One thing you might not know about "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham is that she managed to do just that when a paparazzi member got a little too familiar with her on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards on April 14.
Responding to calls that she "show [them] leg," the actress responds with a firm rejoinder. "Oh my God, you'd never say that to a man. Don't be a d*** otherwise I'll move off. Don't say 'show me leg.' No." With that, she firmly walks down the carpet, the audience cheering her on. The footage of the incident — captured by a fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter – shows Waddingham's obvious displeasure at the comment.
The BBC noted that Waddingham continued to have words with other members of the press further down the red carpet, declaring, "have some manners." The actor would go on to perform at the Oliviers that night, opening the awards ceremony by accompanying pianist Joe Stilgoe on a rendition of the standard "Anything Goes." While the rest of the night came off smoothly and without any further incident, the red carpet brouhaha did claim some attention from the audience at home, with the incident going viral on X, garnering over 2 million views in its original posting. But Waddingham's fans, including the person who took the footage, are standing behind her.
The fan who captured the footage thinks Hannah Waddingham was justified in her anger
The person who runs the X account which captured the footage – @odeiotedlasso — firmly stands behind Hannah Waddingham. "i not only saw hannah waddingham but i saw hannah waddingham being pissed at an a****** misogynistic p*** photographer and calling him off on it and i never yelled MOTHER so loud," they initially tweeted.
Then they retweeted their own post with footage of the incident with a deeper explanation of the situation. "[l]ong story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the (camera emoji) made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and... well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call p**** out on their b******," they concluded.
Waddingham has not released a comment regarding the incident as of press time. The actress has a full slate for 2024 — she appears in "The Fall Guy" as Gail, will be appearing in the second half of Tom Cruise's "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning," and will be part of "The Garfield Movie" cast as Jinx. Hopefully, her next time on the red carpet will pass along more peacefully.