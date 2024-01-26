Garfield Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details

The world's most iconic feline is returning to the big screen.

In 1978, comic artist Jim Davis took the world by storm by debuting "Garfield," a newspaper strip focusing on the misadventures of a dejected, lazy orange cat. Decades later, Garfield continues to be a recognizable pop culture icon, on par with characters like Winnie-the-Pooh and Optimus Prime. The character continues to endure, even in the social media age where he's become the subject of multiple memes. And though the comic strip business isn't the booming market it used to be, creatives are still finding ways to mine the "Garfield" IP.

While the character has had a home on television since 1982, he didn't make his theatrical debut until 2004. Simply titled "Garfield," the flick was a live-action/animation hybrid and featured everyone's favorite cynic Bill Murray as the voice of the chubby cat. A commercial success (but a critical misfire), the film spawned a 2006 sequel. But since then, Garfield and his beloved friends haven't stormed the multiplex. In 2016, work began on a brand-new film, and this time, both Garfield and his supporting cast would be animated.

Simply titled "The Garfield Movie," the project has been in production for several years. This time, Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment are at the helm, ready to deliver a brand-new take on the lasagna-loving feline. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming animated pic.