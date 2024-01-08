Hannah Waddingham Has No Time For Tom Cruise Critics After Mission: Impossible 8

Hannah Waddingham is joining the Tom Cruise bandwagon.

"Mission: Impossible 8" is set to feature Waddingham in an intriguing new role. She became an absolute sensation following the release of the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," rising to the top of everyone's to-work-with list in Hollywood. Now, she's set to join Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie for the highly-anticipated action sequel. Concrete details are slim, though we know it will continue Ethan Hunt's (Cruise) quest to save the world from the nefarious AI the Entity.

It remains to be seen how Waddingham's "Mission: Impossible 8" character factors into the film's plot, but we do know that the Emmy winner had an absolute blast working with Cruise. While appearing on "James Martin's Saturday Morning," Waddingham praised the actor's action-hero efforts and positive attitude. "I have to say, I've got a real problem with anybody that goes at him now," she said, explaining that she spent five intense days with the actor on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier, describing the shoot as intimate.

"He is, without doubt, one of most lovely and encouraging, positive, inspiring human beings I have ever met," Waddingham continued, adding, "Isn't he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him."