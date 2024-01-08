Hannah Waddingham Has No Time For Tom Cruise Critics After Mission: Impossible 8
Hannah Waddingham is joining the Tom Cruise bandwagon.
"Mission: Impossible 8" is set to feature Waddingham in an intriguing new role. She became an absolute sensation following the release of the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," rising to the top of everyone's to-work-with list in Hollywood. Now, she's set to join Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie for the highly-anticipated action sequel. Concrete details are slim, though we know it will continue Ethan Hunt's (Cruise) quest to save the world from the nefarious AI the Entity.
It remains to be seen how Waddingham's "Mission: Impossible 8" character factors into the film's plot, but we do know that the Emmy winner had an absolute blast working with Cruise. While appearing on "James Martin's Saturday Morning," Waddingham praised the actor's action-hero efforts and positive attitude. "I have to say, I've got a real problem with anybody that goes at him now," she said, explaining that she spent five intense days with the actor on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier, describing the shoot as intimate.
"He is, without doubt, one of most lovely and encouraging, positive, inspiring human beings I have ever met," Waddingham continued, adding, "Isn't he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him."
Hannah Waddingham loved working on Mission: Impossible
After various controversies in the 2000s, Tom Cruise has repackaged himself as the so-called "savior of cinema," known for his chaotic stunts, love for the theatrical experience, and electrifying work ethic, pushing the boundaries of both creativity and his body. Cruise's modern-day image has been largely influenced by his recent "Mission: Impossible" films and the billion-dollar grossing "Top Gun: Maverick," which compelled audiences to return to multiplexes in droves.
Now, all eyes are on the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" pic. From the film's subtitle change to Hannah Waddingham's mysterious character, audiences are in the dark about what's next regarding Ethan Hunt and his motley crew of spies. The upcoming pic is set to introduce several new actors to the franchise, including "Parks and Rec" star Nick Offerman, as well as "Ozark" actor Janet McTeer.
For what it's worth Waddingham enjoyed her time on the film's set. On "The Jess Cagle Show" on SiriusXM, she gushed about being on the USS George HW Bush fighter, telling the hosts, "So, going from not knowing these unbelievable people to spending five days with them ... no hair and makeup, no finery, and it was just — honestly, I felt like I was imagining it."
It would appear that Cruise has a major fan in Hannah Waddingham.