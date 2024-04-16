Netflix's Movie Strategy Is Changing - Especially In One Major Way

Over the past few years, Netflix has adopted an aggressive strategy when releasing movies unique to its platform. In 2021, the platform began releasing a new movie every week, and while some might argue much of the fare Netflix puts out is forgettable, the service has managed to work with some exceptionally talented filmmakers, like Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, and Guillermo del Toro. However, it appears those days are over, and Netflix will begin to tighten its belt and be more selective with what types of movies it pursues.

The New York Times published an article detailing the new plan set forth by Netflix's new film chief, Dan Lin. While there's a lot to take in, the biggest change is Lin's intention to focus on quality over quantity going forward. This also includes producing a greater variety of films under Netflix's umbrella as opposed to solely action movies in the vein of "Red Notice" and "The Gray Man," both of which are among the overrated Netflix original films subscribers should avoid. The goal appears to be to appeal to a wider breadth of audiences, and that includes doing away with some interesting-sounding projects.

The report details how Netflix dropped a new film, "Aurora," which had Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow attached at one point before she left the project. The streamer also won't move forward with a new movie that had Millie Bobby Brown attached, despite how she can be considered its poster child with "Stranger Things" and the "Enola Holmes" film. And given these major changes, Netflix is, unfortunately, staying adamant in one key area.