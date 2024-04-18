Marvel's Official Concept Art Of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 Suit Is Spectacular
One of the great things about some comic book movies is getting a glimpse behind the scenes detailing just how the superhero sausage is made, which Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, is more than happy to do. From some brilliantly blue alternate designs for Kelsey Grammer's Beast cameo in "The Marvels" to a Scarlet Witch design that Marvel originally shot down before it debuted in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Park's art has offered fans an insider's look at what goes into making the MCU so special.
The artist's latest pullback of the MCU curtain comes in the form of some potential cover art for "Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie" book, which features Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) front and center — and we're betting he's smirking a little underneath that signature mask of his.
MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE comes out THIS October!
Note: Not final cover art BUT it does showcase my concept design of Deadpool 👍#deadpool #deadpoolandwolverine #conceptart pic.twitter.com/Kds8XYy7ZO
— Andy Park (@andyparkart) April 12, 2024
Park shared the potential cover on X (formerly Twitter), along with a note that the "Deadpool & Wolverine" art book is slated to be published in October 2024. While he did make it clear that he wasn't sharing the cover's final design, he did say that this is his Deadpool costume concept. It's always great to see Park's interpretation of classic comic book characters, but what should really excite fans is the potential alternate designs that'll be on display in the upcoming page-turner. His contributions to the film should offer some great outfits for not only Wade and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) but also some rumored X-Men characters that haven't been blessed with the winning wardrobe they deserved in previous films.
Deadpool and Wolverine art book will be a treasure trove for Marvel fans
Admittedly, Andy Park doesn't look to have pushed the envelope regarding Wade's latest iteration of his iconic wardrobe. That said, Ryan Reynolds' new costume and weapons in "Deadpool & Wolverine" do appear to be a little more in line with the color palette that has dominated the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time now. It's bright and brilliant (you know, like a comic book) as opposed to the slightly desaturated red Wade wears in his first two films.
What's more exciting, though, is the fun that the artist hopefully had with other characters from the soon-to-be-defunct Fox X-Men Universe that's been home to the likes of Logan and Aaron Stanford's Pyro, who was confirmed to be returning in the Super Bowl trailer, as well as the other members of the mutant superteam rumored to feature in the film.
As great as it is to see characters come to life in the MCU, sometimes the bigger treat is seeing the alternate costumes and designs that might've been. Up until now, the look of characters linked to the comic book world of Marvel's mutant heroes and villains has been inconsistent at best, with pointless changes to their appearances among the primary complaints about Fox's X-Men movies. With that in mind, it'll be nice to see other options Park and other Marvel Studios artists pitched when "Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie" is published. As for which designs survive the creative process and debut on the big screen, well, we'll have to wait and see what makes the cut when "Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theaters on July 26.