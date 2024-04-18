Marvel's Official Concept Art Of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 Suit Is Spectacular

One of the great things about some comic book movies is getting a glimpse behind the scenes detailing just how the superhero sausage is made, which Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, is more than happy to do. From some brilliantly blue alternate designs for Kelsey Grammer's Beast cameo in "The Marvels" to a Scarlet Witch design that Marvel originally shot down before it debuted in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Park's art has offered fans an insider's look at what goes into making the MCU so special.

The artist's latest pullback of the MCU curtain comes in the form of some potential cover art for "Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie" book, which features Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) front and center — and we're betting he's smirking a little underneath that signature mask of his.

MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE comes out THIS October! Note: Not final cover art BUT it does showcase my concept design of Deadpool 👍#deadpool #deadpoolandwolverine #conceptart pic.twitter.com/Kds8XYy7ZO — Andy Park (@andyparkart) April 12, 2024

Park shared the potential cover on X (formerly Twitter), along with a note that the "Deadpool & Wolverine" art book is slated to be published in October 2024. While he did make it clear that he wasn't sharing the cover's final design, he did say that this is his Deadpool costume concept. It's always great to see Park's interpretation of classic comic book characters, but what should really excite fans is the potential alternate designs that'll be on display in the upcoming page-turner. His contributions to the film should offer some great outfits for not only Wade and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) but also some rumored X-Men characters that haven't been blessed with the winning wardrobe they deserved in previous films.