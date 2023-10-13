Marvel Shot Down This Scarlet Witch Design Years Ago - But It Happened Anyway

When she first appeared in the Joss Whedon-directed "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Wanda Maximoff wasn't the Scarlet Witch. And since she was still coming to terms with her incredible magical powers and joining the Earth's Mightiest Heroes, it made sense that Maximoff was given a pretty basic costume rather than her comic book look, so she wore a jacket, its red color a nod back to her traditional comics outfit. While Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park said (via TheDirect) he was eager to get Wanda's headpiece into the film, in retrospect, he admits the timing wasn't right.

When "Captain America: Civil War" began production, Park tried to get a variation of the headpiece in that movie as well. Even after being told Scarlet Witch still couldn't wear a tiara, he says he created a version of the design where she wore a headband instead, alluding to her classic costume feature. However, directors Joe and Anthony Russo weren't fans of the idea, with Park saying they "were like, 'I see what you're trying to do. Nope. Can't have that either.'"

Thankfully, Park's excitement came to fruition in the season finale of "WandaVision." "That is where I was able to have a lot of fun," Park said. "With all the potential crowns. What does her costume look like. Putting little Easter eggs in. But then seeing it realized with costume designer Mayes Rubeo and seeing what the VFX people did with that final episode. It brought out the fanboy in me but also the professional working at Marvel Studios. It was very rewarding."