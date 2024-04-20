AI Reimagines Different Countries As Kaiju Monsters - The Results Are Wild
The world has kaiju fever at the moment. "Godzilla Minus One" made history by being the first Godzilla movie to win an Oscar, and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" blew everyone away at the box office. It seems audiences can't get enough of giant monsters destroying cities, which may be why people are so fascinated by these AI-generated images posted by TikToker @planet.ai showcasing what specific countries would look like as kaiju.
@planet.ai
Asking AI to Draw Countries as Kaiju! #ai #aiart #midjourney #kaiju #country #countries #pacificrim
After 70 years of Godzilla, it's time for some fresh kaiju meat, and these results are pretty cool-looking. The first kaiju shown is for Japan, which interestingly doesn't get a Godzilla clone. Instead, it's a red beast with appendages sprouting from its head with various red bumps going down it. It looks almost as though it drew inspiration from Japan's flag, which has a singular red circle amid a white backdrop.
Many of the countries' kaiju are based on well-known aspects of the locales. Egypt basically has a giant anthropomorphized sphinx, while Canada has a huge yeti to contend with. The question remains, which one of these could last longer than 10 seconds with Godzilla?
Cthulhu, mechanical spiders, and more, oh my!
A common AI prompt is to create variants of something based on different countries. However, when AI reimagines Hulk as different countries, the differences mostly come down to different color palettes. In the kaiju video, they're new monstrosities that only occasionally seem to plagiarize other well-known beasts. Nowhere is this more evidenced than the designated kaiju for Romania, which is basically just Cthulhu. It's hard to see how the kaiju could be anything else, and apparently, this eldritch of the deep ascended from the depths of the Black Sea in order to terrorize Romania.
Plenty of other AI creations seem to pull from the landscape and mythology of their respective countries. Brazil has a massive kaiju covered in lush fauna, while South Africa has a rhino titan that apparently has the power to walk on water. One of the most intriguing monsters hails from Australia, and it's a giant mechanical spider that looks like it would fit right at home in a sequel to "Wild Wild West." Admittedly, Australia does have some huge spiders, and there are numerous comments from people joking about how that one's not an AI creation; it's just an actual giant Australian spider.
While there are some neat monsters, the United States doesn't have a kaiju in the slideshow. Would it be an enormous eagle plastered in corporate branding, or would it be based on one of the country's many cryptids? Someone's just going to have to ask AI to find out.