AI Reimagines Different Countries As Kaiju Monsters - The Results Are Wild

The world has kaiju fever at the moment. "Godzilla Minus One" made history by being the first Godzilla movie to win an Oscar, and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" blew everyone away at the box office. It seems audiences can't get enough of giant monsters destroying cities, which may be why people are so fascinated by these AI-generated images posted by TikToker @planet.ai showcasing what specific countries would look like as kaiju.

After 70 years of Godzilla, it's time for some fresh kaiju meat, and these results are pretty cool-looking. The first kaiju shown is for Japan, which interestingly doesn't get a Godzilla clone. Instead, it's a red beast with appendages sprouting from its head with various red bumps going down it. It looks almost as though it drew inspiration from Japan's flag, which has a singular red circle amid a white backdrop.

Many of the countries' kaiju are based on well-known aspects of the locales. Egypt basically has a giant anthropomorphized sphinx, while Canada has a huge yeti to contend with. The question remains, which one of these could last longer than 10 seconds with Godzilla?