AI Reimagines The Hulk In Different Countries - The Results Are Smashing
Gamma radiation turned Bruce Banner into the green, muscle-bound behemoth known as the Hulk. But would it have altered his appearance differently in any way based on his geographic location? That seems to be what TikToker @planet.ai wants to find out with a collection of AI-generation images of Hulk representing different countries. If you thought Hulk was angry, some of these versions look downright brutal.
Many of these AI creations show the Hulk we all know and love but with some kind of marker indicating the country he hails from. For example, the Japan variation of Hulk sees him standing in front of a cherry blossom tree, which holds great significance within Japanese culture. Hulk himself has pink hair and veins running throughout his body, and if you look closely enough, some of those veins end in the shape of a cherry blossom.
Some of the other Hulks draw a correlation to a specific country through his hairstyle, like the Swedish Hulk looking like he came straight out of a Norse myth. They're all good reminders that for as scary as Hulk can become, he can always get a bit more intimidating.
Hulk also has different looks in the comics
Most people are likely familiar with the standard Bruce Banner Hulk — he's green and big. However, Marvel Comics has portrayed many Hulks over the years, and not all of them have been Bruce. One of the more well-known variations is Red Hulk, aka Thunderbolt Ross, and the AI slideshow seems to give a nod to him with a Red Hulk from Spain. It's an appropriate locale for a Red Hulk given how prominent red is on Spain's flag. The country also has the famous football team La Furia Roja, which translates to the Red Fury, which is likely what Marvel would call Nick Fury if he ever turned into a Red Hulk.
The other Hulks in the AI slideshow fall more into the green or gray territory, with the artificial intelligence making a few interesting choices on some of the pictures. For starters, the Hulk from the Netherlands looks a bit more like Darkseid from DC Comics. Plus, the Greek Hulk is silver, with the AI making the intriguing choice not to give him pants at all.
Even though Hulk is one superhero who doesn't need additional protection, the Russian and German Hulks sport some militaristic armor. The slideshow ends with a Canadian Hulk, and unlike the country's reputation, he doesn't look too polite. There are other decent alternate designs within the bunch, and while there's a "World War Hulk" storyline in the comics, let's hope all-out pandemonium doesn't erupt between these giants.