AI Reimagines The Hulk In Different Countries - The Results Are Smashing

Gamma radiation turned Bruce Banner into the green, muscle-bound behemoth known as the Hulk. But would it have altered his appearance differently in any way based on his geographic location? That seems to be what TikToker @planet.ai wants to find out with a collection of AI-generation images of Hulk representing different countries. If you thought Hulk was angry, some of these versions look downright brutal.

Many of these AI creations show the Hulk we all know and love but with some kind of marker indicating the country he hails from. For example, the Japan variation of Hulk sees him standing in front of a cherry blossom tree, which holds great significance within Japanese culture. Hulk himself has pink hair and veins running throughout his body, and if you look closely enough, some of those veins end in the shape of a cherry blossom.

Some of the other Hulks draw a correlation to a specific country through his hairstyle, like the Swedish Hulk looking like he came straight out of a Norse myth. They're all good reminders that for as scary as Hulk can become, he can always get a bit more intimidating.