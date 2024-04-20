AI Creates A Spider-Man Series Set In The '60s - The Results Are Far Out

Despite debuting in 1962, it's been a long while since Marvel fans have seen a prominent "Spider-Man" story heavily rooted in the Swinging '60s. One fan, with the help of AI, attempted to remedy this, but the results are not exactly amazing.

In early 2023, YouTuber Aye Train asked Midjourney to generate images of a "Spider-Man" television series set in the '60s. Apparently, this leads to a Doctor Octopus who looks like a confused Peter Griffin, an Eddie Brock who's wearing clothes that are definitely not of the decade ('90s at best), a Green Goblin who looks like a Power Rangers villain, a Norman Osborn cosplaying as a red-haired Saul Goodman, and a literal rhino for Rhino.

While the wallcrawler's villains have seen far better days, the series of AI-generated clips managed to produce some on-the-mark images of Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, Uncle Ben, and Aunt May. At first glance, the Spidey suit itself looks to be passable enough; that is until you realize in most images that the black spider emblem is actually just an incomprehensible dark glob. (Also, whatever you do, don't look at Spider-Man's hands. The longer you do, the more messed up they become.)

While AI's interpretation of a '60s Spider-Man is far from spectacular, it does lead to the question: when the heck are we going to see Marvel's most famous hero take a jump back into the decade of his birth?