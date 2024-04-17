Deadpool 3 Rumored To Bring Back A Key Iron Man Character

It looks like Marvel will pull out all of the stops for its latest peek into the world of everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Fans have already picked up on several fun Easter eggs hidden in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer, some of which only The Incredible Hulk and Marvel fans might have noticed. Those nods include references to comic book covers and eras for the two top-of-the-line starring characters. However, entertainment insider CanWeGetSomeToast has reported that those nods won't just be physical references — an MCU character who's been missing in action for some recent outings is set to show up in the film.

The rumors claim that Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) will return in "Deadpool & Wolverine." There's no word at press time about how significant Hogan's role will be in the movie — or how he'll be involved in Deadpool and Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) adventure. But the insider reports he will.

Fans haven't seen Hogan since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021. After the death of his employer and friend Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the Avengers' battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in "Avengers: Endgame," Hogan becomes a close mentor to Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Although they were often at odds in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Happy ultimately gets ingrained in Peter's world; this is an intriguing twist of fate since Jon Favreau wasn't even supposed to be in the "Spider-Man" series of films. But the events of "No Way Home" might change the twosome's bond forever — and explain why Hogan is now in Wade Wilson's orbit.