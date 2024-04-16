Disney+ Is Reportedly Planning A Huge Marvel & Star Wars Addition To Its Service
Are you in the mood to watch something from the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline or a "Star Wars" film — but don't want to pick and choose something in each series' sprawling universes? According to a report from The Information, Disney+ is set to go where several free services have already gone by establishing a series of streaming channels dedicated to several of its owned properties, including "Star Wars" and the MCU. The channels would operate on a 24-hours-a-day, 7-day-a-week basis, thus making them neverending sources of entertainment for fans everywhere.
The notion of affordable or free streaming services is nothing new. Aside from clearly being based on cable and regular network television channels, they have become commonplace as an ad-light source of entertainment for years. Whether they're a one-and-done app like ABC's news app or they offer a variety of channels like Pluto TV and Shout! Factory, they've become popular with viewers who love television but can't afford services like Paramount+. However, this is the first time that a paid service has offered this sort of entertainment instead of simply placing it on a stationary website.
And yet none of these options are as popular as North America's leading streaming service — which is also starting to make a move into the live streaming arena.
Netflix reigns supreme as the most-used streaming service for 2023
According to Forbes, Netflix is the most popular streaming service worldwide. 260.28 million subscribers use the service, with slightly more than 80 million — or 31% of total subscribers — coming from Canada and the United States. Currently, Netflix doesn't offer a streaming channel, but it has begun to delve more frequently into the world of live-streaming events.
Those events are mainly sports-related thus far, such as "The Netflix Slam," but they have included comedy specials such as "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A." and awards shows such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2025, those offerings will likely expand as the streamer will regularly host episodes of WWE's flagship program, "Monday Night Raw." As part of a historic partnership deal between Netflix and WWE, the streamer will also air premium live events and other shows for the wrestling promotion. Could a 24/7 live WWE channel be far off?