Disney+ Is Reportedly Planning A Huge Marvel & Star Wars Addition To Its Service

Are you in the mood to watch something from the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline or a "Star Wars" film — but don't want to pick and choose something in each series' sprawling universes? According to a report from The Information, Disney+ is set to go where several free services have already gone by establishing a series of streaming channels dedicated to several of its owned properties, including "Star Wars" and the MCU. The channels would operate on a 24-hours-a-day, 7-day-a-week basis, thus making them neverending sources of entertainment for fans everywhere.

The notion of affordable or free streaming services is nothing new. Aside from clearly being based on cable and regular network television channels, they have become commonplace as an ad-light source of entertainment for years. Whether they're a one-and-done app like ABC's news app or they offer a variety of channels like Pluto TV and Shout! Factory, they've become popular with viewers who love television but can't afford services like Paramount+. However, this is the first time that a paid service has offered this sort of entertainment instead of simply placing it on a stationary website.

And yet none of these options are as popular as North America's leading streaming service — which is also starting to make a move into the live streaming arena.