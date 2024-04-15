Invincible Dropped A Huge Release Date Update For Fans Worried About Season 3

There was a nearly two-and-a-half-year break between the end of "Invincible" Season 1 in April 2021 and the beginning of Season 2 in November 2023. Suffice it to say, the episodes were worth the wait, as Season 2 had one shocking development after the next, including an incredible Marvel cameo (somewhat) in the finale. Fortunately, fans don't have to worry about waiting another 30 months for more hyper-violent superhero action since "Invincible" Season 3 will avoid the one thing fans hated this last go-round.

Following the end of Season 2, the "Invincible" X (formerly Twitter) account posted some updates on everything we know about "Invincible" Season 3 so far. The biggest thing that will please fans is that Season 3 will get here "Sooner than Season 2." There's no release date set yet, but another promising tidbit is that "Voice acting is already complete" for the new episodes, which should help speed things up further.

The second season established numerous plot threads for the third (and beyond) to pick up on, so the show shouldn't run out of steam any time soon. There are even reports Seasons 4 and 5 are in the pipeline, too, and if Season 3 comes quickly enough, it's a good sign we won't have to wait until the 2050s to see how the superhero series finally ends.