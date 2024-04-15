Invincible Dropped A Huge Release Date Update For Fans Worried About Season 3
There was a nearly two-and-a-half-year break between the end of "Invincible" Season 1 in April 2021 and the beginning of Season 2 in November 2023. Suffice it to say, the episodes were worth the wait, as Season 2 had one shocking development after the next, including an incredible Marvel cameo (somewhat) in the finale. Fortunately, fans don't have to worry about waiting another 30 months for more hyper-violent superhero action since "Invincible" Season 3 will avoid the one thing fans hated this last go-round.
Following the end of Season 2, the "Invincible" X (formerly Twitter) account posted some updates on everything we know about "Invincible" Season 3 so far. The biggest thing that will please fans is that Season 3 will get here "Sooner than Season 2." There's no release date set yet, but another promising tidbit is that "Voice acting is already complete" for the new episodes, which should help speed things up further.
The second season established numerous plot threads for the third (and beyond) to pick up on, so the show shouldn't run out of steam any time soon. There are even reports Seasons 4 and 5 are in the pipeline, too, and if Season 3 comes quickly enough, it's a good sign we won't have to wait until the 2050s to see how the superhero series finally ends.
Robert Kirkman has teased plenty of what's to come on Invincible
"Invincible" voice actor Steven Yeun may have never expected the show to be so popular, but given its mature storylines and astounding animation, it's easy to see why the series caught on the way it did. It even retained its fanbase after such a long wait, which creator Robert Kirkman has acknowledged was due to a variety of factors. In a July 2023 interview with Collider, the writer explained what caused the gap between seasons in addition to COVID-19-related delays: "We have so many characters and so many settings, even in just one episode that we're really kind of pushing the limits of what can be done in animation. So it takes a long time to make it."
The Season 2 finale included a bonus segment on Prime Video in which Kirkman discussed what fans can expect in Season 3. And it sounds like it's going to be positively bonkers: "We want every [Season 3] episode to feel like it's a finale. Season 3 is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won't expect." One thing fans can expect, though, is that Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) and Titan (Mahershala Ali) will be back for more episodes, as mentioned on X.
Hopefully, "Invincible" Season 3 will air sometime in 2025 and have a more consistent annual schedule for subsequent seasons. Of course, after everything that went down in the last episode of Season 2, it's understandable if fans need a moment to catch their breath to let everything sink in.