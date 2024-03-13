Shang-Chi 2's Rumored Plot Teases The Big-Screen Debut Of A Netflix Marvel Hero

According to noted industry insider Daniel Richtman, "Shang-Chi 2" is set to begin filming in 2025, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to helm the project. The first film remains one of the most celebrated Marvel Cinematic Universe movies since "Avengers: Endgame," so this is great news for fans. What may be more interesting to MCU die-hards, though, is Richtman's claim Iron Fist will appear in the big-screen sequel as well.

Iron Fist first entered the live-action Marvel universe in 2017 via the Netflix series of the same name — one of the Defenders shows that aired on the platform alongside the likes of "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," and "Luke Cage." Led by Finn Jones in the titular role, "Iron Fist" was easily the worst-received of the bunch. That, combined with the Netflix shows' iffy canonical status, led to Iron Fist being swept away into a dusty corner of the Marvel machine. But now that the Defenders series are being properly recognized as canon, "Shang-Chi 2" seems like a solid opportunity to bring the character back.

Of course, there's still a lot we don't know. Details on "Daredevil: Born Again" — the upcoming Disney+ extension of the Netflix show — have been muddled due to a confused development process. Richtman also suggests "Shang-Chi 2" may not bring back Jones' specific version of Iron Fist. His report claims that it will be the same Iron Fist variant set to appear in the upcoming "Eyes of Wakanda" animated series. Whether or not that will be the same version seen on Netflix remains to be seen.