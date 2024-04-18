Why Barbie's Ryan Gosling Almost Didn't Sing 'I'm Just Ken' At The 2024 Oscars

There's no question that during the 96th Academy Awards in March, one major highlight of the ceremony was Ryan Gosling's live performance of "I'm Just Ken." Even though the "Barbie" showstopper ultimately lost the Oscar for best song to another tune from Greta Gerwig's film — "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish — the smashing performance led by Gosling was one of the most charming things the Oscars has aired in recent memory. It also almost didn't happen.

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Oscar nominee Gosling told Fallon that he originally said "100% no" when asked to perform "I'm Just Ken" during the ceremony. "There's a lot of ways that could go wrong," he said. As it turns out, Gosling was wrong about that; he garnered rave reviews for the performance (many of which Fallon read aloud during the interview). They also discussed Gosling's two daughters with Eva Mendes watching one of the dance rehearsals with Gosling and his fellow Kens, including Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans. (When asked what they thought, Gosling simply waved a hand and said, "'Dad's Kennin' again.'")

As it turns out, not only did Gosling rock the stage on Oscars night, but he also had a huge hand in the performance. Here's how Gosling made "I'm Just Ken" an Oscar sensation — with very little time to prepare.