The Power Rangers Meet The Boys In This New Disney+ Show - And It's Morf'n Brutal

If you enjoy anime, "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers," "The Boys"-style irreverence, or all of the above, you might want to check out "Go! Go! Loser Ranger!" on Disney+. The anime is based on Negi Haruba's superhero manga of the same name, and its premise is as simple as it is clever: It's Power Rangers, but they're total jerks.

The story starts after the Power Rangers expy team, Dragon Keepers, has vanquished a powerful group of alien invaders — which, conveniently enough, is called the Villainous Army. The heroes and the villains still battle every week, but the apparent high-stakes fights are now merely a sham to keep the Keepers in power. The remains of the Villainous Army are effectively slaves, doomed to play-fight the Keepers over and over again.

With the Dragon Keepers effectively playing a fraudulent superteam role not unlike the Seven on "The Boys," it's only fitting that the show's protagonist comes from the other team. The hero of "Go! Go! Loser Ranger!" is Footsoldier D (Yūsuke Kobayashi), a Villainous Army minion who has had enough of the situation and infiltrates the Dragon Keepers as a cadet who supposedly aspires to join the group.