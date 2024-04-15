Daniel Radcliffe Was 'Terrified' Of This Harry Potter Co-Star

Throughout the "Harry Potter" films, the titular young wizard Daniel Radcliffe) faces his fair share of antagonists — including Severus Snape, played by the late, great Alan Rickman. Though it's eventually revealed that Snape is a good guy who was secretly protecting Harry while risking his life to do so, Snape doesn't make life at Hogwarts easy for Harry; he constantly torments the young boy in his Potions classes and certainly seems to despise him. (Another later reveal is that Harry's resemblance to his father, who once bullied Snape, is a real sticking point for the Potions master.) And, according to Radcliffe, the young actor initially thought that Rickman hated him in real life too.

During an interview with his "Merrily We Roll Along" co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Radcliffe admitted that everything about Rickman, from his overall demeanor to his signature deep voice, frightened the young star for at least the first three "Harry Potter" films. "I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman," Radcliffe said. "How can you not be by that voice? Even hearing that voice, you forget quite how low it was until it echoes through you. I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies. I was terrified by him and was like, 'This guy hates me.'"