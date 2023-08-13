Harry Potter: Why Is Snape So Mean To The Boy Who Lived?

Professor Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) is a trash human being. He's a brilliant wizard, an unequaled Potions Master, and the kind of unforgettable character that only comes around once in a lifetime ... but he's a grade A complainer, insufferably self-important, and also a serial child abuser. And no one suffers his deranged torment more than the Boy Who Lived.

From the moment Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) steps inside the walls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he comes under fire from the school's most questionable professor. He publicly mocks Harry during his first Potions class, he frequently punishes Harry for literally no reason at all, and he is not above sabotaging Harry's schoolwork to justify lowering his grades. It can't be for giggles because Snape doesn't seem to experience joy, so why does this grown adult despise this child so very much?

The short answer is that Harry represents all of Snape's many, many failures in life. He represents old rivals and old flames. And worst of all, he represents the Potions Master's most disastrous decision, one that permanently shattered his whole world. It changed everything for everyone else too, but let's be real — it's unlikely that the thought ever occurs to him. So here's really why Snape hates Harry so much.