Zack Snyder's Wonder Woman Movie Pitch Sounds Heartbreaking

Although Zack Snyder's divisive contributions might home the most cringeworthy DC Extended Universe moments, you can't knock the guy for his daring interpretations of some of the comic book franchise's most iconic characters. Besides his controversial take on Batman's no-kill rule (which was destroyed by DC writer Grant Morrison), the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" director also had ambitious plans for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in a concept that he dubbed "Wonder Woman 1854."

As Snyder broke down in an interview with Empire, these plans would have seen Diana Prince fighting in the Crimean War in search of Ares, the god of war (eventually played by David Thewlis in Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman"). Unfortunately, besides cutting off the heads of enemy soldiers, she'd also end up breaking the hearts of many of the brave warriors who had joined her cause, with every lovestruck interest forced to face their mortality while accepting that Diana, quite simply, isn't.

"The idea of that was an early riff we were doing: once Wonder Woman left the island in search of Ares, what happened to her in her different incarnations?" Snyder explained. "My idea for it was that she would travel around the world looking for Ares and she would go to every place where there was conflict." This journey would have led her to meet and romance war hero after war hero, all of whom would have become old news whenever a new man of war entered Diana's never-ending life.