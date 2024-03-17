Zack Snyder's Take On Batman's No-Kill Rule Destroyed By DC Writer Grant Morrison

Zack Snyder ignoring Batman's no-kill rule is arguably the filmmaker's most controversial decision when it comes to his stewardship of the now-retired DC Extended Universe (DCEU). For longtime fans of The Dark Knight, the character's strict adherence to his non-lethal creed is such a critical aspect of his identity that Snyder's iteration in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" served as a jarring departure. Over the years, the "300" director has often pushed back against this part of "Batman" mythos and given his reasoning for taking his Caped Crusader down that road. In turn, this has led to other prominent creatives joining the debate.

Writing on their personal newsletter Xanaduum, prolific comic book writer Grant Morrison — known for classics like "Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth" and "Batman Incorporated" — has given their input on this debate. "I was reading how film director Zack Snyder thinks Batman should kill as part of the character's self-imposed mission to stop crime," Morrison wrote. "[I]f Batman killed his enemies, he'd be the Joker, and Commissioner Gordon would have to lock him up!" Aside from the legal practicalities of why Batman doesn't take out his villains "Peacemaker" style, Morrison also gave some fascinating insight into Bruce Wayne's psyche. "That Batman puts himself in danger every night but steadfastly refuses to murder is an essential element of the character's magnificent, horrendous, childlike psychosis." Morrison further noted how the character's code is "fundamental to [Batman's] grandeur as a fictional adventure hero! Is this not obvious?"

On social media, many fans appeared to rally behind Morrison's sentiment.