Is Sean Murray Leaving NCIS? Here's What We Know About McGee's Future

"NCIS" has seen many shake-ups over the past few years. The series lead, Special Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon), departs during Season 19, and the show lost a massive talent when David McCallum passed away in 2023. McCallum's Ducky met the same fate on "NCIS" Season 21 in an emotional episode. It's enough to make one wonder about the future of other team members, begging the question as to whether Sean Murray is leaving "NCIS" any time soon.

The actor has played Special Agent Timothy McGee on "NCIS" since Season 1. It's natural to believe he might want to call it a day soon, but so far, there's no indication he is planning on parting ways with the procedural. When speaking with TV Insider about the show's future, Murray sounded optimistic that Season 22 will come to fruition: "Knowing the way that things are going now and seeing the response we're getting here in this sort of abbreviated Season 21, I think things will go well and I would expect to see a Season 22, very much so."

Murray didn't say anything about how he wouldn't be there for Season 22, so for the time being, it's safe to assume McGee's sticking around. The creative team finds new stories for McGee all the time, including Season 21's "The Plan," where McGee receives a big surprise by uncovering a new relative after taking a genealogy test.