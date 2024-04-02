Is Sean Murray Leaving NCIS? Here's What We Know About McGee's Future
"NCIS" has seen many shake-ups over the past few years. The series lead, Special Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon), departs during Season 19, and the show lost a massive talent when David McCallum passed away in 2023. McCallum's Ducky met the same fate on "NCIS" Season 21 in an emotional episode. It's enough to make one wonder about the future of other team members, begging the question as to whether Sean Murray is leaving "NCIS" any time soon.
The actor has played Special Agent Timothy McGee on "NCIS" since Season 1. It's natural to believe he might want to call it a day soon, but so far, there's no indication he is planning on parting ways with the procedural. When speaking with TV Insider about the show's future, Murray sounded optimistic that Season 22 will come to fruition: "Knowing the way that things are going now and seeing the response we're getting here in this sort of abbreviated Season 21, I think things will go well and I would expect to see a Season 22, very much so."
Murray didn't say anything about how he wouldn't be there for Season 22, so for the time being, it's safe to assume McGee's sticking around. The creative team finds new stories for McGee all the time, including Season 21's "The Plan," where McGee receives a big surprise by uncovering a new relative after taking a genealogy test.
Sean Murray is happy where he's at with NCIS
After so many years playing the same character, it's natural for many actors to want to break out of the routine. "NCIS" has made up the bulk of Sean Murray's resume over the past 20 years, so while one might surmise he'd be ready for something else, it doesn't sound like he has plans to leave.
In February 2023, Murray spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the show's longevity, concluding with one eye toward the future. He doesn't sound like he's planning on leaving McGee behind: "I'm so happy where I'm at. My head is just in what we're doing right now." Granted, all good things must come to an end, and even though "NCIS" has been on the air for multiple decades at this point, it'll have to bow out at some point. Hopefully, that doesn't occur any time soon, but Murray knows what he wants to do afterward: "When the show eventually ends, I'll want to do something very different, a different type of show and a very different type of character."
Regardless of how long "NCIS" sticks around, the franchise is still going strong. There are popular spinoffs like "NCIS: Hawai'i" and many more are in the works, including the prequel show, "NCIS: Origins," centered on a young Leroy Gibbs, starring Austin Stowell. Until Murray says otherwise, it's a safe bet McGee will be sticking around for a while.