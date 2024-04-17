The Real Reason Sandra Oh Won't Return To Grey's Anatomy

From the show's inception in 2005 to 2014, Sandra Oh played Dr. Cristina Yang on the hit ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," with the actor ultimately making the decision to depart at the end of Season 10. So will she ever come back, don her old Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital scrubs, pick up a scalpel, and reunite with her "person" Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the operating room?

Apparently, she won't. While walking the red carpet for her new series "The Sympathizer," where she stars alongside recently minted Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr., Oh said she's not planning on returning to the fictional Seattle hospital. When Entertainment Tonight interviewer Kevin Frazier asked Oh if she'd make a cameo like other "Grey's Anatomy" veterans have in recent years, citing enduring love for Cristina Yang, Oh said, "I love that I love that people are still [fans]. I love that you asked me that, because Cristina Yang is, of course, near and dear to my heart," Oh said, before admitting that it's not in the cards right now. "[But] I will say, not anytime soon, my love."

This is, certainly, disappointing news for diehard fans of Cristina Yang ... so why does Oh say she doesn't see a return to "Grey's Anatomy" in her near future?