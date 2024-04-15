Is The Clockwork Orange Remake With Tom Holland Real?

No, Tom Holland isn't starring in a remake of "A Clockwork Orange." Back in 1971, director Stanley Kubrick brought Anthony Burgess' twisted novel to the big screen, shocking cinemagoers around the world. With over half a century passed since its initial cinematic debut, it would make sense that studios would try to give the film a remake. Over on Facebook, a fake poster from user YODA BBY ABY has gone viral, showing the "Spider-Man" actor taking on the role of the devious Alex. The pic, which has over 17,000 impressions and over 7,000 likes, says that the "Clockwork Orange" remake is coming in September 2024 — it's not.

The Facebook post describes the fake pic as a "cinematic exploration of free will, violence, and redemption set against a dystopian backdrop." It's even supposedly directed by "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" helmer Guy Ritchie, who is definitely an eyebrow-raising choice for the remake. As interesting as it would be to see Holland — who is gearing up to star in "Spider-Man 4," which reportedly has Marvel and Sony fighting — step into the shoes of Alex, this remake isn't in production.

Arguably one of the greatest films of all time, no filmmaker or performer would consider topping Kubrick's dystopian classic. Beyond the film's legacy, no studio has announced a remake, nor has Holland publicly suggested he's starring in a remake. Ritchie, who is set to debut "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" shortly, also hasn't mentioned the revival. Seeing as September 2024 is just months away, the remake would have likely received a trailer by now.