Spider-Man: Why Sony Wasn't Immediately Sold On Tom Holland

Few moments in the past ten years have proven to be as important for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as when Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man.

The actor made his big-screen debut as Peter Parker in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" and has since become one of the biggest figures in the entire superhero genre. Indeed, while the past few years have been rockier than usual for the MCU, there's still just as much excitement surrounding Holland's "Spider-Man" movies as there's ever been. That is, in no small part, thanks to the massive success achieved by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" when it was released in theaters in late 2021.

For all these reasons and more, Marvel fans may be surprised to learn that Holland almost wasn't cast as Spider-Man. As a matter of fact, "Captain America: Civil War" directors Anthony and Joe Russo revealed in a 2021 interview with GQ Magazine that the executives at Sony Pictures, the studio that still owns the film rights to Spider-Man, weren't won over by Holland's initial auditions for the role.

"They were like, 'Let's think about it for a minute.' We could tell we were meeting resistance from Sony," explained Joe Russo. "They were reticent, nervous, about handing off something that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars down the line." His brother, Anthony, added that the studio was particularly nervous about casting a younger actor as Spider-Man. "It was the first time Spider-Man had ever been cast as an actual teenager, right? Which was very important to us," the "Civil War" co-director noted. "There was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid."