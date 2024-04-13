X-Men '97 Spoiled An Avengers Cameo That Could Be More Dangerous Than It Seems

"X-Men '97" Season 1 has wasted no time upping the narrative ante, proving itself a strong continuation of the trend-setting "X-Men: The Animated Series." In a mere few episodes, there's team infighting, clashing ideologies, love triangles, and, sadly, loss of life. Not to mention, it has even tossed in some fun Easter eggs, such as a cameo from series creator Beau DeMayo — despite his firing — and a secret "What If...?" cameo that could change everything. A new teaser has even spoiled the appearance of an Avengers staple whose presence could mean dangerous things for the X-Men and their allies.

In a teaser posted by Marvel Studios on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Captain America's shield is shown buried in snow-covered ground. While this could be nothing more than a cameo by the Star-Spangled Man himself, there could be more to the story. With a conflict between mutants and humanity seemingly inevitable, and Jean Grey's (Jennifer Hale) sudden return, it's entirely possible the X-Men could come to blows with the Avengers a la the 2012 Marvel Comics crossover event "Avengers vs. X-Men." In the story, the two teams clash over their views of the Phoenix Force — which very much exists in the "X-Men '97" continuity — and what its existence means for the future of Earth. Perhaps this could even be folded into the ongoing "E for Extinction" and potentially Krakoa era-inspired story.

It'll be interesting to see what this Captain America tease leads to on "X-Men '97." In the meantime, it's worth looking back at Cap's history in this animated universe.