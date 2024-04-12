The Huge Bones Star In The NCIS Franchise's 1000th Episode

The 1000th episode of the "NCIS" franchise will bring back some familiar guest stars, including a face well-known to fans of another hit procedural. According to TV Line, T.J. Thyne, best known for playing Dr. Jack Hodgins on "Bones," has a supporting role as a tech boss in the vein of Jeff Bezos, suggesting that the character will be an important and influential figure.

Little is known about Thyne's character at the time of this writing, but his rise to stardom thanks to "Bones" hopefully means his role will be more memorable than the cameo appearance that marked his last outing on "NCIS." The actor appeared in Season 1's "One Shot, One Kill" episode, portraying Carl, an awkward warehouse manager who also happens to be familiar with tech and namedrops "CSI."

It remains to be seen if Thyne will reprise that character, as Carl does seem like the type of fella who'd become a tech tycoon. Still, that's all speculation for now, so let's focus on what we actually do know about the upcoming milestone episode.