TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Looks Fun, But The Last Ronin Is The Gritty Turtles Movie Fans Deserve

When Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird published their first black-and-white comic about a quartet of anthropomorphic Testudines in 1984, they could hardly guess what a monster the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" empire would become. Nearly four decades later — amid countless comics, six feature-length films, multiple TV series, and numerous action figures later — the franchise is once again kicking back into the pop culture zeitgeist with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Seth Rogen's take on the titular turtles' time-tested tale takes a visually different approach to the versions we've seen so far, and judging by its marketing materials, it certainly kicks shells and takes names.

And yet...

No matter how high "Mutant Mayhem" will ultimately rank on the list of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movies, it will nevertheless tell a variation of a story that's been told a hundred times across all conceivable media: The turtles, Master Splinter (Jackie Chan), and April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri) fight a series of colorful villains, amid teenage concerns of "Do I fit in?" and a dash of interpersonal conflict. It's not a bad concept, of course — the franchise's sheer longevity proves that it works. Still, it would be nice to get a more radical (no pun intended) take on the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" lore one of these days, especially because there's a perfect comic that's just waiting for a movie adaptation.

That comic is 2020's "The Last Ronin," which tells a far more brutal and hopeless turtle story than anything fans are used to. If adapted, it could provide the franchise with its crowning cinematic achievement.