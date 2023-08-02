Easter Eggs And References You Missed In TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

Paramount brings the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles back to the big screen –- this time in animated form –- to deliver a new take on their origins and have them face a new band of enemies in "Mutant Mayhem." The film sees the titular teenage turtle brothers -– Leo (voiced by Nicolas Cantu), Donny (Micah Abbey), Mikey (Shamon Brown Jr.), and Raph (Brady Noon) -– live in the New York City sewers alongside their father figure and mentor Splinter (Jackie Chan). As they begin to explore the human world above them, they discover a band of evil mutants led by the brooding Superfly (Ice Cube). So, with the help of dedicated high school reporter April O' Neil (Ayo Edebiri), the turtles try to stop Superfly's plans and make the humans see them as heroes.

Although "Mutant Mayhem delivers a new and more modern take on "TMNT," there are a lot of little Easter eggs and references that fans of all generations will undoubtedly adore. From interesting villain additions that hint at a potentially strong future for this franchise, to some delightful pop culture nods that everyone can enjoy, "Mutant Mayhem" is jam-packed with references to the turtles' history in comics, movies, and beyond. We even get a very cool callback to the live-action films from the '90s. So, without further ado, let's delve into some of the best (and most easily missed) Easter eggs and references of "Mutant Mayhem."