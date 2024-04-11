That OJ Simpson Terminator Rumor You Heard Is Completely False

No, O.J. Simpson was never actually considered to play the Terminator, despite what Arnold Schwarzenegger once said.

In 2019, the former California governor who did play the Terminator told The Independent that director James Cameron initially wanted the famous NFL running back and "Naked Gun" star to play the lead role. "it was actually O.J. Simpson that was the first-cast Terminator," Schwarzenegger said. "Somehow [James Cameron] felt that he was not as believable for a killing machine. So then they hired me. That's really what happened."

Apparently, that's not really what happened. Cameron himself told the Los Angeles Times that same year that Schwarzenegger's story was completely without merit. "O.J. Simpson was never in the mix at all," Cameron told the outlet. "That was rejected out of hand before it ever got any traction." According to Cameron, the co-founder of Orion Pictures Mike Edavoy — Orion being the studio that went on to distribute "The Terminator" — was the one behind this idea. Cameron said it was immediately shot down, retrospectively calling it Edavoy's pitch "the stupidest thing we'd ever heard in our lives."

Ultimately, the Terminator became one of Schwarzenegger's most iconic performances, if not the most iconic in the actor's entire career. Still, it's strangely comforting to know that there was never a timeline where Simpson played the character instead.