Why A Game Of Thrones Actor Is Suing The City Of Los Angeles For $40 Million

Joseph Gatt, who briefly appeared on "Game of Thrones," is suing the city of Los Angeles for $40 million dollars over his 2022 arrest.

The charges against Gatt were dropped this year, and now the actor is firing back at the LAPD over an arrest that branded the actor as a pedophile and, according to him, stalled and ruined his career. "Defendants, using threats, intimidation and coercion, and with no cause, let alone probable cause, subjected Gatt—a successful actor with numerous film and television series credits, including 'Game of Thrones' and 'Banshee,' among many others—to an utterly baseless arrest, unlawful detention, unlawful search and seizure of property, and malicious prosecution in which Gatt was alleged to have electronically communicated with a minor in a sexually explicit manner," a portion of the lawsuit reads (per Deadline).

The arrest in question involved a video on Cameo that Gatt apparently made for a then-16 year old fan living in Washington, whom Gatt's lawyers describe as "admittedly obsessed fan of Gatt." Apparently, in the aftermath of the arrest, Gatt was silenced by authorities, and he also says that the people who brough the charges against him barely did their due diligence before holding him accountable for a crime he did not commit.