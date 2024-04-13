Finn Jones' Iron Fist Gets An MCU Costume Upgrade In New Marvel Fan Art
"Iron Fist" star Finn Jones wants to "prove those motherf***ers wrong" by returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the cancellation of his Netflix show, along with the rest of the Defenders Saga. And he's not the only one keen to see his character again, with artist @arifinity_ sharing a wonderful what-if wardrobe should Danny Rand make a surprise appearance on the upcoming Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again" on Instagram. Showing Danny in what feels like a merging of Iron Fist's signature look with elements of other designs, @arifinity_ wrote, "I went with a simple ninja-esque design and mixed a bit of influence from daredevils [sic] suit for coherence."
Breaking down the look, the artist added, "The logo shape was inspired by his Ultimate Spiderman [sic] appearance (Disney XD show) and I added some sculpting detail, inspired by Dr. Strange's logo ([E]arth-838 variant from DSMOM)," referring to the red and blue number worn by alternate Master of the Mystic Arts Supreme Strange (after all, director Sam Raimi's visual style is one of the best things in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"). But while it's certainly a gorgeous design for Danny Rand's potential return as the Living Weapon, if scoops regarding plans for the future of the MCU are anything to go by, we're more likely to see a different Iron Fist altogether.
Even Daredevil's Charlie Cox wants Colleen Wing back as Iron Fist
As established on the show, Danny Rand isn't the only person to have become the Iron Fist. Not only does Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) get the power by the series' end, but it has been passed down over centuries, a bit of lore that has led to a rumor that Iron Fist will return in an unexpected Marvel Studios project, "Eyes of Wakanda." The animated series will explore the mysterious country's past, supposedly including its links to an Iron Fist that time forgot in a move that could potentially pave the way for the newest wielder of the Fist to return.
Following his surprise stint on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Charlie Cox shared his fondness for Henwick, with whom he worked on "The Defenders," with The Hollywood Reporter. "She's amazing. Look, I agree with you, wholeheartedly," the man behind the Man Without Fear said about her returning to the MCU as Colleen Wing. "I don't know what they're thinking, but I will absolutely put in a good word. And you're 100 percent right about that. [Jessica] is awesome." Here's hoping fan outcry hits the right spot and we see at least one familiar Fist return.