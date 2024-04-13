Finn Jones' Iron Fist Gets An MCU Costume Upgrade In New Marvel Fan Art

"Iron Fist" star Finn Jones wants to "prove those motherf***ers wrong" by returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the cancellation of his Netflix show, along with the rest of the Defenders Saga. And he's not the only one keen to see his character again, with artist @arifinity_ sharing a wonderful what-if wardrobe should Danny Rand make a surprise appearance on the upcoming Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again" on Instagram. Showing Danny in what feels like a merging of Iron Fist's signature look with elements of other designs, @arifinity_ wrote, "I went with a simple ninja-esque design and mixed a bit of influence from daredevils [sic] suit for coherence."

Breaking down the look, the artist added, "The logo shape was inspired by his Ultimate Spiderman [sic] appearance (Disney XD show) and I added some sculpting detail, inspired by Dr. Strange's logo ([E]arth-838 variant from DSMOM)," referring to the red and blue number worn by alternate Master of the Mystic Arts Supreme Strange (after all, director Sam Raimi's visual style is one of the best things in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"). But while it's certainly a gorgeous design for Danny Rand's potential return as the Living Weapon, if scoops regarding plans for the future of the MCU are anything to go by, we're more likely to see a different Iron Fist altogether.