Iron Fist's Finn Jones Wants To 'Prove Those Motherf**ers Wrong' With MCU Return
There's no denying that Marvel's "Iron Fist" had a rough go on Netflix, as the series was slammed by critics on Rotten Tomatoes with a 37% "rotten" rating. The series earned a bit more respect with its audience score on the review aggregator, as it mustered a 67% favorability rating.
While "Iron Fist" was canceled after two seasons in 2018, Jones apparently isn't willing to leave the series in the past just yet. In a 2022 interview with Geekscape, the actor said he's game to play the mystical martial artist Danny Rand aka Iron Fist again should Disney+ — which has ownership of all of Netflix's previous Marvel properties — ever decide to invite the character to the MCU.
"I'd love another chance. I care about Danny Rand deeply, I believe in that character, I think there's a lot of work to be done," Jones said. "There's something about the underdog, y'know? I love the underdog narrative."
Aside from that, it appears that Jones is still feeling snakebit about how detractors viewed "Iron Fist," and he's clearly not afraid to speak out about it. "I love the ability to prove someone wrong, and I want to prove all those motherf***ers wrong," Jones stressed. "I know I have it in me and I know I can give the Danny Rand performance that fans want and that is possible."
Jones is happy for Cox's return to Daredevil
Of course, some of Finn Jones' Netflix colleagues have already made their debuts in the MCU, most notably Charlie Cox with his turns as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the blockbuster movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the Disney+ series "She-Hulk."
In addition, Marvel dropped the "Daredevil" news everybody had been waiting for in July 2022 with the announcement of the new Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again." Jones is thrilled about Cox reprising Daredevil, telling Geekscape, "I think he's fantastic for the role, and I'm so excited to see him portraying that character back on screen again."
"Daredevil: Born Again" will also star Cox's "Daredevil" co-star Vincent D'Onofrio. The actor previously reprised his villain Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in Disney+'s "Hawkeye" series; a demonstration of how Marvel is getting creative with the way it is integrating Netflix Marvel stars into various MCU projects. Like D'Onofrio, Jones appears willing to hop back into action as Danny Rand wherever his and his "Iron Fist" co-star Jessica Henwick's characters are needed.
"From my perspective, I would love to come back. But I think it'd have to be in a way that makes most creative and narrative sense," Jones explained. "For me, I've been thinking about this, I think it would be really cool to see a 'Heroes for Hire' series. That's the way to bring him back but then also have Colleen [Wing] to come back and still be the Iron Fist. She should be holding that fist, she should show up in, maybe [a] 'Shang-Chi' [sequel] — you know, it doesn't have to be 'Shang-Chi,' but it can be whatever Marvel property. Colleen as Iron Fist should f***in' be [in the biggest] movies. She deserves that, and she's great for doing that."
Jones said his passion for Iron Fist comes from being a fan
While Finn Jones has hopes for Jessica Henwick in movies like a "Shang-Chi" sequel, the actor also wants a reunion at some point with both Henwick and "Luke Cage" star Mike Colter.
"I would love to see her show up to something like that and then to have Danny and Luke show up on their own series. And then, over the course of seasons of television and films, you see those characters come back together in a dynamic and real way," Jones said in his interview with Geekscape. "It allows for Danny to have redemption. It allows for Colleen and Iron Fist to have her moment. For me, that makes the most creative sense. It's all there. The possibility is all there."
Jones said his passion for "Iron Fist" comes from him being a fan of the character and the Marvel stories. With any luck, he added, other creatives will come together and be on the same page about bringing the Iron Fist character back. "Take my acting ego out of the equation for a moment," Jones related. "As an audience member, as someone who loves the Iron Fist and loves Danny Rand, and wants to see their representation in film and television, I think what I just described is the best way to bring back all these characters in a way that makes everyone feel happy."
Jones' Geekscape interview didn't mark the first time the "Iron Fist" star said he wanted to bring Danny Rand back to the screen. Jones talked about how much he wanted to reteam with Colter in 2022, telling Comic Book, "I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke."