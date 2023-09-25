Iron Fist's Finn Jones Wants To 'Prove Those Motherf**ers Wrong' With MCU Return

There's no denying that Marvel's "Iron Fist" had a rough go on Netflix, as the series was slammed by critics on Rotten Tomatoes with a 37% "rotten" rating. The series earned a bit more respect with its audience score on the review aggregator, as it mustered a 67% favorability rating.

While "Iron Fist" was canceled after two seasons in 2018, Jones apparently isn't willing to leave the series in the past just yet. In a 2022 interview with Geekscape, the actor said he's game to play the mystical martial artist Danny Rand aka Iron Fist again should Disney+ — which has ownership of all of Netflix's previous Marvel properties — ever decide to invite the character to the MCU.

"I'd love another chance. I care about Danny Rand deeply, I believe in that character, I think there's a lot of work to be done," Jones said. "There's something about the underdog, y'know? I love the underdog narrative."

Aside from that, it appears that Jones is still feeling snakebit about how detractors viewed "Iron Fist," and he's clearly not afraid to speak out about it. "I love the ability to prove someone wrong, and I want to prove all those motherf***ers wrong," Jones stressed. "I know I have it in me and I know I can give the Danny Rand performance that fans want and that is possible."