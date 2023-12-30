MCU Rumor: Iron Fist To Return In An Unexpected Marvel Studios Project

"Iron Fist" is a bit of an outlier among Marvel's Netflix series. Whereas other shows like "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage" run the spectrum from "good" to "great" depending on the season, Danny Rand's (Finn Jones) solo outing is largely seen as a disappointment, with many factors contributing to what went wrong with "Iron Fist." Half a decade later, the character may be getting a shot at redemption ... even if it's a different version than the street-level superhero of the Defenders Saga.

Hollywood scooper CanWeGetSomeToast? posted behind a paywall on Instagram that Iron Fist is expected to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper on the animated "Eyes of Wakanda." Marvel revealed the following plot details for the "Black Panther" Disney+ series in December: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."

With that description, the cartoon could explore many facets of Wakanda's past, including an Iron Fist before the time of Danny Rand. However, there aren't any other details of the character's supposed involvement at this time, and it's also possible this rumor could be false, so fans should prepare for anything at this juncture.