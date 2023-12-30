MCU Rumor: Iron Fist To Return In An Unexpected Marvel Studios Project
"Iron Fist" is a bit of an outlier among Marvel's Netflix series. Whereas other shows like "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage" run the spectrum from "good" to "great" depending on the season, Danny Rand's (Finn Jones) solo outing is largely seen as a disappointment, with many factors contributing to what went wrong with "Iron Fist." Half a decade later, the character may be getting a shot at redemption ... even if it's a different version than the street-level superhero of the Defenders Saga.
Hollywood scooper CanWeGetSomeToast? posted behind a paywall on Instagram that Iron Fist is expected to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper on the animated "Eyes of Wakanda." Marvel revealed the following plot details for the "Black Panther" Disney+ series in December: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."
With that description, the cartoon could explore many facets of Wakanda's past, including an Iron Fist before the time of Danny Rand. However, there aren't any other details of the character's supposed involvement at this time, and it's also possible this rumor could be false, so fans should prepare for anything at this juncture.
Eyes of Wakanda could pave the way for a new live-action Iron Fist
There are already several characters from the Defenders Saga that have jumped into multiple newer MCU projects, including Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, as well as speculation that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will be on the "Daredevil" revival, "Daredevil: Born Again." With these castings, it seems that Marvel isn't forgetting about its street-level heroes, but potentially pursuing a different Iron Fist on "Eyes of Wakanda," if the character appears at all, would be a wise decision.
"Iron Fist" was the least warmly received of Marvel's Netflix series, so it's safe to say fans likely aren't chomping at the bit to see Danny Rand return. However, if "Eyes of Wakanda" travels back through history, viewers could see someone else as the Living Weapon and realize the potential of the character, thus paving the way for a modern-day incarnation of the superhero who could join live-action projects. For instance, the comics introduced a new Iron Fist named Lin Lie in 2018 who could easily take over the role from Danny Rand in the MCU.
The character deeply needs another shot at glory, and it all starts with getting audiences excited about the name "Iron Fist" again. Let's hope the rumor of the character's inclusion on "Eyes of Wakanda" turns out to be true — for his sake.