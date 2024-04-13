This Fantastic Four Galactus Rumor Could Change The MCU In A Massive Way

With Marvel Studios revealing the final cast and release date for "Fantastic Four," one of its most anticipated films is beginning to take shape. At long last, Marvel's First Family will get the opportunity to shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and rub shoulders with many major heroes and villains. Naturally, their most famous enemies are in the same position, with the planet-devouring Galactus — who some theorize was secretly created by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the MCU — rumored to be the movie's antagonist. The rumor mill also purports that he'll share a connection with a game-changing and incredibly powerful individual.

According to entertainment scooper Charles Murphy, Galactus will reportedly establish a connection with Franklin Richards, the telekinetic, reality-warping son of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Susan Storm (Vanessa Kirby). This evokes the "Earth-X" Marvel Comics storyline, where Franklin grows in power to a point where Galactus briefly becomes something akin to his herald. If Marvel Studios goes this route or one similar, the power scaling of the MCU will shift drastically. If Franklin is on par with or eventually more powerful than Galactus, such potential future villains like Molecule Man and the Beyonder, who could factor into "Avengers: Secret Wars," would have to be unbelievably strong to be perceived as noteworthy threats.

Additionally, if Franklin is introduced in such a way, the entire narrative function of Galactus changes. His status as a world-ending threat is immediately diminished, especially if he becomes something of a tool for Franklin. While this could present some interesting storytelling opportunities, it would be nice to finally get a proper Galactus adaptation on the big screen.